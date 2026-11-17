Under the agreement, Luminor, which serves individuals, families, and companies across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, is using the headless, API-first architecture of Netherlands-based Plumery. The bank combines it with its own applications, customer journeys, and integrations to design and deliver digital banking experiences. According to the announcement, Plumery was selected because its technology and approach are consistent with Luminor’s strategy. The cooperation is part of a wider programme at the bank to modernise its technology, simplify its product range, and strengthen its digital channels.

Luminor Bloom as the first deployment

The first solution delivered through the partnership is Luminor Bloom, which runs on the bank’s new cloud-based banking platform. Plumery supplies the digital banking interface for Luminor Bloom. Luminor combines that interface with its in-house technology and capabilities to build the overall customer experience.

In this set-up, Luminor relies on an external provider for the interface layer while keeping control over how its digital services are designed and integrated. The bank expects the arrangement to let it develop and release new functionality more efficiently. The modular architecture is also intended to allow Luminor to adjust its digital offering as customer requirements change.

Enkelejd Zotaj, Chief Information Officer at Luminor, said the bank is building a scalable cloud banking platform, adding that the cooperation is expected to shorten the time it takes to turn ideas into value for customers.

Control and speed in bank modernisation

Both companies frame the partnership around a familiar tension in core and digital banking projects: the need for faster delivery and the need to avoid giving up control to a technology vendor. Ben Goldin, Chief Executive Officer of Plumery, noted that digital banking transformation should not require banks to compromise on control. In Goldin’s view, Luminor’s approach of mixing established digital banking technology with its own engineering and market expertise gives the company a flexible ground base for developing its services as customer expectations shift.

Plumery’s background

Plumery became an independent product company in December 2022. Since then, it has been developing an AI development platform designed to let banks pair the speed of modern platforms with the independence associated with in-house development. The company positions the platform as a way for financial institutions to reduce vendor dependency. Its target clients include banks, neobanks, fintechs, and credit unions of varying sizes.

Earlier, in January 2026, Plumery announced the rollout of AI Fabric, a solution that aims to offer financial institutions a standardised method for connecting AI models and agents to banking data without bespoke system integrations.