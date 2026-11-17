ANEXT Bank, a Singapore-based digital wholesale bank owned by Ant International and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, has launched its CreditNow embedded lending service on ecommerce platform Lazada. Eligible Lazada merchants in Singapore, particularly micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), can now discover and apply for unsecured financing directly from their seller dashboard.

Loans from USD 3,880 to USD 233,000

Eligible merchants can complete fully digital applications in under a minute and receive loans from SGD 5,000 (USD 3,880) to SGD 300,000 (USD 233,000). According to ANEXT Bank, the integration cuts loan application time from about 30 minutes to around one minute, and eligible merchants do not need to submit additional documents.

ANEXT Bank's credit model uses live ecommerce transaction data from Lazada to assess merchants' business performance, rather than relying only on traditional documentation. Identity verification and loan signing are completed digitally through Singpass and ANEXT Bank's facial verification technology. The bank says using real-time data from the platform allows financing to reflect each merchant's cash flow and sales.

Expanding embedded finance across platforms

Qiu Kai, CEO of ANEXT Bank, said CreditNow on Lazada combines ANEXT Bank's embedded finance solutions and Ant International's AI technology with Lazada's merchant operations, aiming to make financing as simple as managing an order. He added that the future of SME banking lies in embedded, data-based services that reach businesses at their point of need, and that the bank aims to support online merchants across the region through the partnership.

CreditNow launched on the EPOS platform in the first quarter of 2026 and has reached more than 6,000 merchants in Singapore. ANEXT Bank plans further rollouts on other digital platforms used by MSMEs in 2026. According to ANEXT Bank, around 99% of enterprises in Singapore are SMEs, many of which face difficulties accessing timely financing through traditional application processes.