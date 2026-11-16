Vilja has partnered with B2Metric to combine its cloud-native core banking platform with B2Metric’s AI-based customer data and engagement tools.

The partnership aims to help financial institutions turn customer data into more relevant and timely actions, supporting personalised customer experiences, retention, and growth. B2Metric provides an AI-native customer data platform that unifies data from different channels into a single customer profile, predicts customer behaviour, and triggers real-time journeys across apps, websites, WhatsApp, email, SMS, and advertising platforms.

Combining core banking and customer data

Vilja is a Sweden-based core banking platform vendor with sales offices in the UK and Malaysia, and installations in nine European countries, including Sweden, Finland, Spain, the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. Founded in 2007, it offers a modular, API-first core banking platform. Its clients include Sweden-headquartered digital bank Qred, asset manager Coeli, and Qliro. Vilja was recognised as a Niche Player in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, Europe, in October 2025.

B2Metric’s platform is used by banking and insurance brands across the Middle East and North Africa, the Gulf, and Southeast Asia to support customer acquisition, retention, and campaign performance, with results measured against a control group. Combined with Vilja’s core banking data, the companies say banks can predict customer needs and act on them without lengthy transformation projects.

Predicting customer needs

Murat Hacıoğlu, CEO of B2Metric, stated that the next wave of banking growth will come from banks that can predict what each customer needs and act on it in real time. According to Hacıoğlu, adding B2Metric’s platform to Vilja’s core banking gives banks a way to grow deposits, increase lending, and retain customers.

Fredrik Ulvenholm, CEO of Vilja, stated that banks hold a wealth of customer data, and the opportunity lies in better understanding what each customer needs and acting at the right moment. According to Ulvenholm, the partnership will help financial institutions turn these insights into more relevant experiences, stronger customer relationships, and sustainable growth.