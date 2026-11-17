Belgium-based Odoo, an open-source business management software provider, has extended its partnership with Salt Edge from bank data access into payment initiation. Odoo users can now pay a single invoice or a batch of invoices directly from the platform without switching to a separate banking interface. Odoo is also the first Salt Edge client to go live with Bulk Payments, as Salt Edge extends the service beyond Italy to the wider EU and the UK.

The integration is available to Odoo’s global community of 28 million users.

From bank data to payment initiation

The relationship between the two companies dates back to 2021, when Odoo began using Salt Edge Data Aggregation to bring bank data into its accounting platform. Since then, that connection has supported functions such as viewing transactions and reconciling invoices. With the addition of payment services, users can move from reconciliation to initiating payments within the same environment.

According to Olivier Maessen, Product Owner at Odoo, the integration creates a direct connection between Odoo’s platform and the bank, removing the need for file uploads and manual data entry in invoice payment flows.

How the services work

Pay by Bank allows Odoo users to make and validate individual payments through a direct integration with their bank. Bulk Payments enables multiple transactions to be initiated through a single authentication. In practice, a finance team can approve a batch of supplier payments in one step rather than authorising each payment separately.

Neither service requires users to export payment files or re-enter payment details in a banking interface. Both steps are removed from the invoice payment process, which instead runs from within the accounting software.

Strategic fit for both companies

For Odoo, the move supports its goal of addressing every business need within a single platform. The company serves businesses of all sizes and sectors, including small businesses and entrepreneurs. Its stated aim is to make business software simple, accessible, and affordable, so that users can concentrate on their core operations.

For Salt Edge, the partnership marks a step beyond bank connectivity. A company official at Salt Edge described the integration as an indication that open banking is moving into the tools businesses already use. In this model, payment initiation becomes part of the business process rather than a separate task carried out in another system. The official also positioned Salt Edge as an enabler of embedded financial services within enterprise resource planning (ERP) and accounting platforms.

Implications for embedded open banking

The deal brings together three functions that are often handled in separate systems: bank data aggregation, invoice reconciliation, and payment initiation. By consolidating them within Odoo’s platform, the integration reduces the need for users to move between accounting software and banking interfaces to settle invoices.

The launch of Bulk Payments with Odoo as its first live client also coincides with Salt Edge extending the service’s reach from Italy to the wider EU and the UK. This positions batch payment initiation as part of Salt Edge’s broader offering for ERP and accounting software providers, alongside its existing account information and single payment services.