Google has added Google Wallet to the apps that can be connected to Personal Intelligence in its Gemini AI assistant. All Gemini app users in the US can now connect Google Wallet to receive responses based on their spending habits. Users can also link their credit card and bank accounts to Google Wallet through Plaid to give Gemini access to more detailed financial information.

Spending analysis and subscription checks

Users can tag Google Wallet in Gemini to ask questions about personal finance and budgeting. Gemini can generate charts tracking cash flow, asset allocation, and budgets within the conversation, for example, when a user asks for help reviewing the previous quarter's spending to reach a savings target. It can also identify recurring charges across linked accounts and flag subscriptions whose prices have increased.

Gemini can also review a user's transactions from the previous year, such as spending on gifts and travel, and suggest a budget based on that history. The feature is rolling out on the web and on mobile, for Gemini app users on both Android and iOS. Personal Intelligence already connects Gemini to other Google apps, including Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search.

Read-only access with user controls

According to Google, once a user connects Google Wallet, Gemini can only read information from their accounts and cannot move, manage, or invest money. The connection is opt-in, is managed under Connected Apps in Gemini's Personal Intelligence settings, and can be turned on or off at any time. Plaid's role is limited to linking users' external bank and card accounts to Google Wallet.

Google is also introducing Memory Summary for Personal Intelligence, which shows users a readable overview of the preferences, interests, and goals that Gemini has saved about them. Users can review, edit, or remove these details at any time, and the feature is available on the web and mobile in all markets where Personal Intelligence is offered. The Google Wallet connection is currently limited to users in the US.