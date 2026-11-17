The Bank of Spain has registered Next Capital as an agent of e-money institution Sefide, letting it offer online accounts to homeowners’ associations.

Spain-based Next Capital can now open payment accounts with Spanish IBANs for homeowners’ associations that can be managed entirely online, and the service is available across Spain. According to Next Capital, three in four Spaniards live in a homeowners’ association, and there are 855,418 such associations in the country, each with an average of 15 homes.

Replacing branch visits

The company says the associations’ financial management still relies largely on bank branch procedures. When an association appoints a new president, that person typically has to book a branch appointment, bring the meeting minutes book, and attend in person during working hours to operate the account, while checking transactions or which residents have paid often requires bank statements or reports from the property manager.

With Next Capital, a new president registers and validates their position online and can operate the account immediately. Balances, collections, and payment status are available at any time, and every incoming and outgoing payment is recorded and visible, making it easier to identify unpaid fees and report to residents at association meetings.

Instant payments and safeguarded funds

Invoices for services such as cleaning, utilities, lift maintenance, or repairs are paid by instant SEPA transfer, approved by the president. Where an association uses a property manager, the manager can connect their accounting software to the account, while the president keeps signing authority. Funds are kept separate from the assets of both Next Capital and Sefide and safeguarded under EU e-money rules in segregated accounts at financial institutions.

Founded in 2026, Next Capital also offers accounts for individuals and businesses and is part of the Mediterráneo Group, which has managed homeowners’ associations in Spain since 1964 and currently manages 10,000 of them. Sefide is a Spanish electronic money institution authorised and supervised by the Bank of Spain, providing payment infrastructure, accounts, and e-money services to platforms operating under European regulations.