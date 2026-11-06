Spain-based Kabilio, which builds an AI platform for accounting firms and the small businesses they serve, has raised EUR 10 million in a funding round led by Picus Capital and Visionaries, which also led its pre-seed round. CDTI, Spain's public agency for technological innovation, also participated. Kabilio will use the funding to launch its AI accounting agent and extend it to accounting firms' clients.

From pre-accounting to an AI agent

Founded in 2025 by Jose Ojeda and Álex Valls, Kabilio started with pre-accounting, collecting and preparing documents and data for bookkeeping. On its platform, AI reads invoices and suggests how to book them, matches bank transactions, prepares reconciliations, and flags items that need a professional's review, without changing the firm's existing tools. The company says this cuts time spent on bookkeeping and reconciliation by around 60%.

Kabilio's new AI accounting agent starts with firms' internal workflows. It can retrieve invoices and statements from client emails, match and reconcile bank transactions, validate entries, and follow up on missing paperwork, including by contacting clients through email and WhatsApp. Accountants give instructions in plain language and decide, client by client, how much autonomy the agent has.

Extending the agent to SME clients

In September 2026, Kabilio launched Kabilio Empresas, which lets accounting firms' SME clients issue invoices, connect bank accounts, and track cash flow on the same platform their firm uses. In a later phase, the agent will issue invoices, chase late payments, and request missing receipts on behalf of business owners. Kabilio works only through accounting firms, which decide which clients join the platform and what the agent does for them.

Jose Ojeda, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Kabilio, said the funding moves the company from automating isolated tasks to giving firms an agent that carries out complete workflows under their direction. Álex Valls, Co-founder and Co-CEO, said an agent is only as good as its data. Kabilio expects to work with more than 500 accounting firms by the end of 2026 and employs 80 people.