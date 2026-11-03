ING has expanded its private banking services to Spain and Italy, targeting clients with financial assets of EUR 500,000 or more.

The new services combine digital investing with personal advice, allowing clients to choose how involved they want to be in managing their wealth. Spain and Italy join the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Poland, where ING already offers private banking. With more than 30 years of private banking experience, ING provides investment services to more than five million clients and has more than EUR 300 billion in assets under management and brokerage.

Three ways to invest in Spain

In Spain, ING already serves more than 6,000 clients in this segment, and the new service is supported by 35 private bankers and more than 50 specialists covering products, customer experience, and technology. Clients can choose to invest independently, receive personal investment advice, or leave day-to-day investment decisions to ING through discretionary portfolio management.

In Italy, around 40 private bankers currently serve clients. ING plans to expand the Italian service gradually to include advanced advisory services, access to private markets, and other wealth management solutions. The two markets therefore start from different positions, with Spain offering the full range of service models from the outset and Italy building its offering over time.

Part of ING’s investing ambition

Anneka Treon, Global Head of Private Banking, Wealth Management and Investments at ING, described the expansion as an important step towards the bank’s goal to ‘Get Europe Invested’. According to Treon, combining ING’s scale, technology, and investment expertise with local teams allows the bank to give more clients personalised support, while letting them choose how and when they engage with ING.

Get Europe Invested is ING’s ambition to make long-term investing more accessible and to help people put their money to work over the long term. The expansion extends ING’s private banking to two more markets where it already has local teams in place, adding wealth management services for clients with higher levels of financial assets.