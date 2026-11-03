ING has partnered with US-based embedded mobile services provider Gigs to offer global travel data to customers directly from the ING app. The ING eSIM has launched in the Netherlands, and the bank plans to roll it out in Poland, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Türkiye, and Australia. Customers install the eSIM once in the app and can reuse it for new data bundles on each trip, without buying a local SIM card or relying on roaming plans.

Part of ING's tiered subscription model

The eSIM forms part of ING's new tiered subscription model, which combines everyday banking with lifestyle benefits. By adding connectivity to its app, the bank is extending its offering beyond financial services to cover a practical need for customers travelling abroad, while keeping the service within the app they already use to manage their money. In the Netherlands, the eSIM is included in ING's Go, More, Extra, Max, and Student packages, which the bank introduced in June 2026.

Sali Salieski, Global Head of Private Individuals Banking at ING, said customers want banking to be simple, flexible, and designed around their lifestyle. She added that the ING eSIM makes it easier for customers to stay connected when they travel, extending the convenience they already have through the bank's app. Customers can track their data usage in the ING app.

Gigs and embedded mobile connectivity

San Francisco-based Gigs provides a platform that allows banks, travel companies, and technology firms to offer mobile services directly through their own apps. Its clients include Revolut, Klarna, Cash App, and Motorola. For ING, Gigs provides travel data in more than 160 countries. ING Go customers can buy data when they need it, while Student and More customers receive 1 GB of travel data per year, with larger allowances in higher tiers.

Hermann Frank, Founder and CEO of Gigs, said mobile connectivity has become as fundamental as a bank account. He added that staying connected abroad has typically meant downloading another travel app or paying roaming fees, and that by embedding connectivity into its app, ING allows users to access global data from the same place they manage their money, removing one concern for customers when they travel.