Handelsbanken Norway has agreed with Tieto Banktech to provide customers with a self-service portal for managing and trading their investments.

Under the agreement, Tieto Banktech will provide a wealth management platform for private clients, investment firms, and corporate clients with surplus liquidity. Customers will be able to buy and sell listed instruments, including funds and securities, either individually or through managed model portfolios, and log in from mobile phones or other devices. The platform also includes tools designed to help bank employees work more efficiently.

A single view of investments

The portal gives customers an overview of all their investments on a single platform, with new investment tools and updated user interfaces. Cibyl Kjerstad, Head of Wealth and Asset Management at Handelsbanken Norway, stated that customers will have access to a full overview of their investments at any time, and will be able to carry out portfolio analysis, search for relevant data and news, and complete administrative tasks. According to Kjerstad, the agreement gives the bank a scalable platform based on industry-standard technology, allowing it to offer services with simple user interfaces.

According to Handelsbanken, the Norwegian wealth management market is growing, and the bank aims to position itself for further growth by strengthening its services and customer experience. The self-service portal forms part of this effort, giving customers direct digital access to investment functions that would otherwise require contact with the bank.

Modular integration with core banking

Mario Blazevic, Managing Director at Tieto Banktech, stated that Handelsbanken will benefit from features developed for the many international banks already using the platform. According to Blazevic, the solution will help simplify Handelsbanken’s technology architecture, and its modular design is integrated with Tieto Banktech’s Norwegian core banking system, with the aim of making it easy to use and cost-efficient for Norwegian banks.

The approach is based on rapid implementation and continuous development of new services in line with user needs. By using modular technology, Handelsbanken expects to bring new wealth management services to market faster, adding features as customer requirements change rather than through large system upgrades.