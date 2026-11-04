US-based community lender First New Mexico Bank of Silver City, which holds USD 147 million in assets, has selected PhoenixWorx's Phoenix core processing and MalauzAI NextGen digital banking platforms. The bank will use the technology to support its growth, including its focus on commercial lending, and to introduce new payment options for consumer and business customers, among them real-time payments.

Real-time payments and digital self-service

The implementation is also intended to help the bank prioritise its digital channels and expand self-service capabilities for customers. S. Tyrone Lynch, President of First New Mexico Bank of Silver City, said that as the bank expands its presence across New Mexico, it needed a technology partner that could evolve alongside it and support its long-term plans.

Lynch added that PhoenixWorx provides the flexibility and scalability to improve the customer experience, strengthen the bank's commercial banking capabilities, and bring new services to market as customer needs change. The bank will run both the core and digital banking systems from PhoenixWorx, which also offers Analyzer IQ analytics and Enterprise Content Management as part of its product suite.

A core business formerly owned by Finastra

PhoenixWorx brings together banking technology that CORA Group, a portfolio company of Jonas Software, acquired from Finastra in June 2026. The deal covered the Phoenix Core Banking System, MalauzAI Digital Banking, Analyzer IQ, and Enterprise Content Management, which together serve hundreds of banks and credit unions in the US. CORA Group launched PhoenixWorx in September 2026 as a standalone provider for community banks, credit unions, and neobanks.

Joe Gomez, President and CEO of PhoenixWorx, said the company's combination of core processing and digital banking allows community banks to launch new products and services faster and respond more quickly to market opportunities, while keeping the personalised service that defines their brands. The Phoenix core can operate in both batch and real-time processing environments, which supports the introduction of instant payment services. PhoenixWorx also offers NOVA Banking, which pairs MalauzAI with a lighter Phoenix core for new digital brands.