Cash withdrawals and balance checks are moving into retail stores for First Citizens Bank customers. The US-based bank has reached an agreement with NCR Atleos, a US-based provider of self-service financial access and ATM services, giving its customers surcharge-free access to ATMs at more than 2,000 Target stores. The rollout is nationwide and covers participating Target locations across the US.

Everyday banking services at Target ATMs

First Citizens customers can use their debit cards at ATMs in Target stores to withdraw cash, check account balances, and transfer funds between eligible linked accounts. No surcharge fee applies at participating locations. Customers can find the ATMs through the bank’s location finder on its website or the ATM locator in the First Citizens mobile app.

With this addition, First Citizens customers have surcharge-free access to more than 2,000 ATMs, as well as to the bank’s branch locations nationwide. The bank described the expanded network as the latest in a series of investments in its client experience. Michael Wilson, Head of Wealth and Consumer Banking at First Citizens Bank, said the consumer banking experience needs to meet customers through multiple channels, whether in person or digitally.

Retail access as part of a multichannel approach

Wilson added that in-store access is a practical extension of the convenience customers expect from the bank, and that supporting customers’ long-term financial well-being guides how First Citizens makes its services accessible. The bank provides personal, business, commercial, and wealth banking services, along with innovation banking and a nationwide direct bank. Its parent company, First Citizens BancShares, holds more than USD 230 billion in assets.

For NCR Atleos, the agreement fits its focus on self-service financial access. The company provides ATM network services, ATM management, and ATM-as-a-Service, with the stated aim of improving operational efficiency for financial institutions, driving footfall for retailers, and supporting digital-first self-service experiences for consumers. NCR Atleos employs approximately 20,000 people globally. The Target rollout connects all three groups by placing bank services inside retail locations.