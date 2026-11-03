Dost has launched AskDost, an AI assistant that answers finance questions from ERP data and executes workflows once a person approves them.

AskDost connects to a company’s ERP and other financial data sources and answers questions in natural language. It is available as a standalone product, without a Dost account, or within the Dost platform, making it the company’s first product that can be adopted without its core platform. Through Dost Studio, each finance team can also build and deploy its own AI agents and apps on its own data.

Acting on finance data with human approval

Within the same conversation, teams can carry out workflows across invoices, approvals, payments, and reconciliation, and update general ledger coding rules in plain language. AskDost prepares each action, which is executed only once a person has approved it, and a full audit trail records what changed and who approved it. Queries can be saved, shared with the team, and refreshed on a schedule, so everyone works from the same current view rather than separate exports.

AskDost provides a single view across finance leadership, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable, with planning and forecasting running through all of them. A finance leader can, for example, start from a single line in the profit and loss statement and drill down to the invoice lines behind it in one conversation. The underlying Dost platform automates accounts payable and receivable, integrates with ERPs including SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Sage, and Oracle, and has processed more than 5 million accounting transactions.

Finance teams and AI adoption

According to Deloitte’s latest UK CFO survey, 67% of CFOs believe their organisations are only around a quarter of the way towards the transformation they expect AI to deliver. CFO Connect’s 2026 European survey found that two-thirds of finance teams use at least one AI tool, but no specialist finance AI tool named in the survey exceeded 1% usage. Dost argues that this leaves many teams using general-purpose assistants that cannot access ERP data or provide an audit trail, whereas AskDost works directly on live company data.

Adam Barbera, CEO and Co-Founder of Dost, stated that finance leaders usually have the data they need, but reaching an explanation can take days and involve several people, as answers to questions such as whether a company is paying above contract are spread across systems and spreadsheets. According to Barbera, because every team runs finance differently, AskDost lets teams shape it with their own agents and apps, rather than rebuilding their finance function around software. Dost’s customers include HomeServe, Honest Greens, Housfy, and Primaprix.