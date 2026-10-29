US-based Diebold Nixdorf and Euronet Worldwide have announced their intent to form a global strategic collaboration to develop and deliver integrated ATM outsourcing solutions to financial institutions. The companies have entered into a non-binding letter of intent, and any collaboration remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

Cash recycling ATMs combined with Ren processing

The proposed collaboration would pair Diebold Nixdorf's cash recycling ATMs, software, and global field services with Euronet's Ren payments processing platform, its integrated automated back-office platform, and its ATM operations expertise. The companies aim to help banks improve efficiency, lower operating costs, simplify ATM management, and earn additional revenue by supporting a wider range of transactions at the ATM.

The collaboration will focus on three areas. The first is operating efficiency, using cash recycling ATMs, network management, field services, and back-office operations to reduce replenishment needs and costs. The second is transaction and revenue opportunities, using Ren and Euronet's payments ecosystem to add financial services at the ATM. The third is integrated outsourcing, including centralised monitoring, coordinated service delivery, and ongoing security updates, while accommodating banks' existing provider relationships.

Complementary ATM capabilities

Euronet has more than 30 years of experience in ATM operations and outsourcing and operates a large independent ATM network that includes cash recycling ATMs. Its Euronet Back Office (EBO) infrastructure supports ATM and recycler monitoring, service dispatch, cash management, transaction processing, reporting, and compliance. Diebold Nixdorf contributes self-service banking technology and a global field service organisation. Its Branch Automation Solutions allow banks to move most traditional teller transactions to self-service channels.

Octavio Marquez, President and CEO of Diebold Nixdorf, said banks face pressure to improve ATM network efficiency, but that the opportunity goes beyond cost reduction to expanding the services available to customers. Michael J. Brown, Chairman and CEO of Euronet Worldwide, said ATM outsourcing has been central to Euronet's business for more than 30 years, and that combining both companies' capabilities can help banks simplify operations and offer more transactions at the ATM. If definitive agreements are reached, the companies expect to develop integrated offerings tailored to customer requirements.