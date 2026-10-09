London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is among the first organisations to use a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) programme launched by payroll provider CloudPay. The programme enables companies to connect payroll and payments data securely with AI environments, analytics tools, enterprise systems, and custom applications. LSEG is one of the first customers taking part in the initial rollout, alongside other members of CloudPay's Customer Advice Bureau (CAB). According to CloudPay, the programme is intended to speed up straight-through payroll processing, reduce operational risk, and provide AI-driven insights from payroll information, while maintaining governance, compliance, and control.

Reconciliation and analysis lead early use cases

The first use cases focus on making payroll data more accessible to the teams that need it, supporting gross-to-net reconciliation, and enabling AI-assisted analysis of payroll information. These form the initial phase of the rollout with CloudPay’s early customers, ahead of wider use of the programme.

For LSEG, the programme has helped cut manual payroll processes, made records easier to retrieve, and supported a shift towards exception-based operations, in which payroll teams concentrate on items that require attention. The group is continuing its move towards this model and aims to eliminate as many manual touchpoints as possible. LSEG is due to discuss its experience as an early user of the programme at Workday Rising.

Payroll information enters AI workflows

LSEG described CloudPay's MCP initiative as an example of how strategic partnerships can support its long-term transformation goals. The programme creates new opportunities to securely connect data sources, automate processes, and improve how payroll information moves across its wider technology landscape. For a payroll function, this means data previously handled manually can link directly to the AI, analytics, and enterprise systems used for analysis and reporting.

Secure access to payroll data is becoming a priority as organisations expand their AI and automation strategies, according to CloudPay, which said companies need reliable ways to connect payroll information to the tools and processes that support their business. Through MCP, customers can access payroll insights and workflows within the environments and applications where their teams already work, rather than handling them in separate systems. The company added that the approach creates new opportunities for payroll automation and visibility, giving businesses more ways to use the payroll and payments data they already hold.