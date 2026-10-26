Colombia-based fintech Bold, which provides financial services to SMEs, is expanding its lending business with financing from a commercial bank. The company has secured a loan of COP 37.45 billion (USD 11.9 million) from BBVA Spark. The funds will increase Bold’s lending capacity for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in Colombia.

Bilateral loan from a commercial bank

The transaction was structured as a bilateral loan, giving Bold access to structured financing directly from a commercial bank. The deal adds debt financing to the equity capital Bold has raised previously, including a USD 50 million Series C round led by General Atlantic in February 2024.

Eduardo González, Country Manager of BBVA Spark Colombia and Argentina, said Bold’s growth shows the ability of Colombia’s technology ecosystem to build companies that are changing industries at scale. He added that BBVA Spark aims to support this growth with tailored financing, and that the loan will help thousands of SMEs access new credit options.

From POS terminals to SME lending

Over six years of operation, Bold has connected more than 700,000 businesses in Colombia and Peru and now processes approximately COP 20 trillion (around USD 6.3 billion) annually in card and QR code payments. The company started as a low-cost point-of-sale (POS) provider for small businesses and has since added deposits, loans, and investment products. Its sales-based credit system assesses a business’s ability to repay based on sales performance, not only on credit history.

José Vélez, co-founder and CEO of Bold, said the company started as a POS terminal provider but aims to become the digital bank for SMEs in northern Latin America, with credit as its current focus. By combining transactional data with financing, Bold seeks to close the gap in access to financial services for small businesses, and the BBVA Spark loan provides additional capital to extend credit to more of the merchants already using its payments services.