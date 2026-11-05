Bank of Ireland has committed more than EUR 12 million in 2026 to new ATMs and branch refurbishments, including neuroinclusive design.

Of the total, EUR 5 million is going towards replacing ATMs across the bank’s network. In 2026, Bank of Ireland has so far installed 186 new machines across 58 branches in the Republic of Ireland, with more replacements planned. The new ATMs offer greater cash-processing capacity, use more than 50% less energy, and accept both withdrawals and deposits, recycling cash so that notes deposited by customers can later be withdrawn.

Accessible ATMs and branches

For customers with visual impairments, the new ATMs feature high-contrast screens and an earphone socket that provides audio guidance throughout each transaction. A further EUR 7 million is being spent on branch refurbishments that incorporate neuroinclusive design standards. Seventeen branches have been refurbished to these standards in 2026 so far, and together with branches completed in 2025 and those planned for the rest of the year, the total will reach 44 by the end of 2026.

Bank of Ireland is working with auticon, an IT consultancy and social enterprise whose workforce is majority autistic, on its neuroinclusive branch design. Features include sensory-conscious lighting, low-noise environments, and clear signage. Self-service areas are designed to offer privacy without isolation, while quiet rooms provide a calm space for customers who need more time or support.

Investment in physical channels

Alan Durcan, Distribution Director at Bank of Ireland, stated that customers use the bank’s branches and ATMs every day, so it is important to keep making these services better, easier to use, and more accessible. According to Durcan, the investment delivers newer ATM technology with greater capacity, alongside significant upgrades to the bank’s branches.

Durcan added that accessibility is an important part of the investment, from ATM features for customers with visual impairments to the neuroinclusive design included in branch refurbishments. According to Durcan, these are practical improvements that support a wider range of customer needs and reflect the bank’s continued investment in its branches and ATMs across Ireland.