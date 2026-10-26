Loan calculations and disclosure checks often require manual work and data transfers between systems. US-based Alkami, a digital sales and service platform provider for banks and credit unions, has integrated Carleton’s technology into MANTL Loan Origination to automate these steps. The integration brings automated loan calculations, amortisation, and compliance validation into a single lending workflow, across both physical and digital banking channels.

Calculations and compliance in one workflow

Through CarletonCalcs OriginationPlus, MANTL automates loan calculations, contract disclosures, amortisation schedules, and compliance validation. The integration provides contract disclosure values, fees, taxes, insurance premiums, and other loan-specific charges, while checking that transactions follow federal and state requirements and institutional rules. Where configured, the platform can adjust loan terms automatically to keep transactions within defined compliance parameters.

By removing manual calculations and reducing data movement between systems, the integration aims to help lending teams originate loans faster and validate disclosures more reliably. Benjamin Conant, Chief Product Officer at Alkami, said every manual step adds complexity for lenders and slows the borrower experience. He added that MANTL Loan Origination is designed to automate as much of the workflow as possible, and Alkami continues to add partners around it.

Keeping up with changing lending regulations

Carleton provides loan origination calculations, automated document generation and delivery, and audit and compliance services to lenders and technology providers across the US, and has worked in the market for more than 55 years. Matt Ruszkowski, President and Chief Operating Officer at Carleton, said the main challenge in lending is keeping pace with complex and changing regulatory requirements that govern loan calculations.

Ruszkowski added that the integration brings Carleton’s expertise directly into the lending workflow, enabling institutions to originate loans faster while maintaining confidence in the accuracy and compliance of each transaction. For banks and credit unions using MANTL, calculation and compliance checks now take place within the origination process itself, from application through to funding, rather than in a separate system.