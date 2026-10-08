The Holland Fintech Association (HFA) has added Adyen, the Netherlands-based payments platform, to its membership. Through the association, Adyen plans to contribute its international reach and technical expertise to industry discussions and support the development of the Dutch fintech sector. HFA brings together more than 80 organisations, including fintech companies, financial institutions, and technology and service providers, and is part of the European Digital Finance Association (EDFA) network.

The association represents its members in dialogue with national authorities, including De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, and the Ministry of Finance. Adyen's entry comes as developments in payments, financial data, and digital money continue to reshape the European financial sector. HFA's President of the Board said that addressing the opportunities and challenges facing the industry in the coming years will require close collaboration between fintech companies, traditional banks, regulators, and policymakers, adding that Adyen can both contribute to and benefit from the ecosystem.

Association enters a new leadership phase

Adyen's membership comes as HFA introduces new leadership. In September 2026, Peter Strikwerda succeeded Annemieke Roobeek as President of the Board, following her approximately four-year tenure, with Erik van der Mars serving as Vice President. Gisella Eikelenboom, Angela Ward, and Jeroen Broekema complete the line-up. Strikwerda also holds the role of Board Member and Vice Chair at EDFA, sits on the Supervisory Board of Univé South Holland, and previously served as Global Head of Digitalisation and Innovation at APG.

Job Mantz has been appointed Executive Director of HFA and is responsible for the association's day-to-day development, member engagement, and external representation. He previously served as Country Manager Netherlands and Digital Value Lead at MeDirect Bank, held senior digital and venture roles at ABN AMRO Bank, and worked as Business Manager at BinckBank. According to Mantz, the Netherlands has built a solid fintech ecosystem, but maintaining that position requires continued collaboration. He said HFA aims to involve more relevant organisations and strengthen dialogue between the fintech sector, regulators, and policymakers, adding that Adyen's membership is an important step towards that goal.