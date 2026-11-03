Pakistan-based digital lending platform AdalFi plans to list on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through an initial public offering in November 2026. The company aims to raise PKR 652 million (USD 2.35 million) by issuing new shares. AdalFi, a subsidiary of technology company Techlogix, will use the proceeds to expand its Islamic financing and small-business lending services. The company describes itself as a B2B2C fintech that uses data and AI to support credit decisions.

Offer structure and use of proceeds

AdalFi plans to offer 50.16 million new shares, representing 10% of its post-IPO share capital, at a floor price of PKR 8.75 per share. Alongside new Islamic and small-business lending products, the company plans to use the funds to strengthen its technology and information security infrastructure and to support its marketing activities. According to AdalFi, only around 30% of adults in Pakistan have access to formal banking services.

The company does not lend from its own balance sheet. Instead, AdalFi helps banks and other lenders assess the creditworthiness of individuals and small businesses with limited or no traditional credit history, using AI and customer transaction data. Banks provide the funding and keep the loans on their books, while AdalFi earns a share of the income and takes on part of the credit risk.

Lending volumes since 2021

Since its founding in 2021, AdalFi's platform has facilitated more than PKR 110 billion (USD 397 million) in loans, allowing banks to assess borrowers, approve applications, and disburse financing through their digital channels. According to the company, around 53% of its borrowers had no previous access to formal credit, and its lending operations now reach 990 towns across Pakistan.

The proposed listing comes during an active year for Pakistan's equity market, in which several companies have raised capital or announced plans to do so through IPOs on the PSX. AdalFi previously raised USD 7.5 million in a funding round in February 2023, led by UAE-based COTU Ventures and Chimaera Ventures, with participation from Pakistan-based Fatima Gobi Ventures, Zayn Capital, and angel investors.