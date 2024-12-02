The Paypers Global Partnerships Analysis Q2 2024: Banking and Fintech





Open Banking and Embedded Finance

Development and digitalisation

With the banking and fintech ecosystem witnessing a move towards digital solutions and overall digitalisation, financial institutions, banks, and firms increasingly concentrated their efforts towards reducing the use of traditional services and implementing modern technologies into their daily operations.



To achieve this, many of them forged partnerships with other industry participants, mostly focusing on improving the banking experience for users, meeting regulatory requirements, and developing additional solutions, while generally modernising their processes.





Europe













Later in May 2024,











The end of May, as well as the beginning of June 2024, witnessed several partnerships aimed at further modernising and improving the banking and financial landscape. For example,











Similarly to Q1 2024, the European ecosystem witnessed strategic collaborations that intended to digitise, expand, and advance the capabilities of operations. The beginning of April 2024 saw Bancomat and Nexi working on augmenting Italy’s payment landscape with a new centralised infrastructure while improving innovation and efficiency. During the same period, Neonomics and Endavu agreed to simplify the funding of investment accounts for the latter’s users, while Ecommpay and GoCardless partnered to increase UK and EU market coverage and solidify the former’s position in the industry. Following these announcements, EBA, EIOPA, and ECB established a common governance framework to work on the DPM 2.0 Standard.Fast forward to May 2024, Finqware and FwF partnered to provide solutions for automating financial operations within European firms. The collaboration merges the two companies’ knowledge in TMA and RPA, aiming to support enterprises in optimising their financial processes and maximising efficiency. Afterwards, Topps Tiles and GoCardless announced their plans to support the TradePay trade credit scheme, with traders receiving the option to pay their monthly instalments via Direct Debit. The same period saw Volopa integrating Microsoft Dynamics 365 to allow accounting teams to benefit from improved expense management features.Later in May 2024, Temenos revealed that Multifonds extended its relationship with Citi Securities Services, with the former’s solution being employed to amalgamate Citi’s present regional fund accounting operations into a global operational framework. Also, Validata extended its alliance with Temenos, integrating its technology with the latter’s core banking system to provide optimised solutions to banks and EMIs.In addition, Tuum joined forces with TransactionLink to simplify fintech onboarding and optimise operational efficiency. Shortly after, Danske Bank partnered with United Fintech to improve the fintech landscape. Also, to provide named virtual IBANs across the UK and EEA, OpenPayd partnered with Wirex, the move aligning with the latter’s commitment to provide secure payment methods to customers.The end of May, as well as the beginning of June 2024, witnessed several partnerships aimed at further modernising and improving the banking and financial landscape. For example, Worldline signed an agreement with Banque Raiffeisen to enable the latter to utilise its cloud-based instant payment solution in Luxembourg. Moreover, the Bank of London worked together with allpay to simplify and expedite payments for individuals without or with a bank account.Fast forward to the end of the month, C24 expanded its alliance with Mambu after the launch of the greenfield digital retail bank. The bank aims to deliver an improved offering to its customers, with Mambu supporting it in this commitment.

The Americas













Also, following a collaboration with











Among the first announcements made in Q2 2024 in the US was the one made by Wells Fargo , which partnered with TradeSun to improve trade finance and compliance processes within the banking industry. Not long after, Frost Bank worked with Atomic to optimise customer experiences by utilising Atomic Deposit Switch, while Nuvo signed a strategic deal with Equifax to improve credit management for B2B sellers, leveraging data-driven insights for faster, informed decisions.Moreover, the start of May 2024 saw GenPact and Microsoft’s partnership, with the two firms planning to focus on utilising data, technology, and AI to assist innovation within finance organisations globally. With a similar scope, JRNI worked together with Backbase, aiming to modernise how financial institutions connect with customers.Also, following a collaboration with Atomic , Lumin Digital joined forces with Pinwheel to augment conversion rates and enrolment for banks and credit unions with Pinwheel Prime. At the end of June 2024, Avidia Bank signed an agreement with Q2 and Personetics to improve and advance the digital banking experience for its customers. Concomitantly, Frost Bank entered an alliance with Finzly to provide FedNow and RTP instant payments to its business clients and customers.Additionally, Treasury Prime worked with FS Vector to integrate the latter’s regulatory compliance training platform, Headmaster, into the Treasury Prime Partner Marketplace. One of the last partnerships announced during the second quarter of 2024 was forged between Clair and Check, enabling the latter’s users to utilise Clair’s complaint, on-demand pay solution.

MENAP and APAC

Sustainable finance













As detailed by J.P. Morgan , sustainability is projected to remain a primary concern for businesses and policymakers, with several of them already focusing their efforts on an attempt to mitigate the climate crises and gain long-term returns, while contributing to development and innovation. Throughout the second quarter of 2024, fintech companies worked together to deliver climate-conscious solutions to customers. For example, the beginning of April 2024 revealed a strategic deal between Cogo and Personetics, with the two intending to simplify how banks provide their customers with sustainable banking solutions.Furthermore, Snowdrop and Ample joined forces to position both companies at the forefront of sustainable fintech, delivering a climate solution that integrates into digital banking applications. Shortly after, Stabiliti partnered with Worldline UK&I to unlock new sustainable capital and surpass ESG targets. The last days of Q2 2024 saw Atmos Financial and Five Star Bank collaborating on launching a sustainable BaaS model for customers and clients.

Fintech supporting SMEs





















By integrating digital technology, data, and analytics, companies in the financial landscape are working on supporting SMEs and the expansion of their operations. During the second quarter of 2024, many firms joined forces to further assist small businesses, with ComBank and IFC being among the first ones and intending to develop an SCF strategy to help the bank lend more to local SMEs. Soon after, Marqeta signed an agreement with OakNorth to offer optimised banking features and tools to businesses.At the beginning of May 2024, Tide partnered with Adyen to launch business accounts for SMEs in Germany, while the Asian Development Bank and Citi signed an agreement to improve access to supply chain financing for small businesses. Shortly after, TRIVER collaborated with Experian to further support SME lending, with the two organisations aiming to expedite the lending process for enterprises looking for short-term capital.Moreover, June 2024 saw two other significant partnerships, including Banco Desio and Fabrick, intending to digitise invoice advance services, as well as Tuum and AWS, enabling the former to leverage the features offered by AWS to provide flexible, reliable, and efficient banking solutions globally.

Financial crime and fraud prevention













Soon after,











Throughout June 2024, several industry participants decided to team up, including



According to a recent INTERPOL assessment on global financial fraud, due to the increasing use of technology, organised crime groups advanced their techniques and how they target victims globally. In addition, AI, large language models (LLM), and cryptocurrency use merged with phishing and ransomware-as-a-service business models led to more professional fraud campaigns without requiring technical skills and at a low cost.To address the worldwide soaring financial crime rates, companies operating in the industry combined their capabilities and worked towards mitigating fraud, providing optimised solutions to the market, and improving the customer onboarding process. In addition, authorities globally instituted additional measures and collaborated on safety initiatives. For example, at the beginning of April 2024, the US and UK agreed to work on AI security initiatives, with the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to advance research, safety assessment, and guidance for these technologies.Soon after, DataVisor teamed up with Mitek to enhance the comprehensive check fraud protection offerings for the former’s platform, while Trulioo expanded its partnership with Nium to enable the latter to integrate its Person Match identity verification feature and offer accelerated and compliant payment experiences. The end of the month saw Karma integrating Stripe’s payment identity verification and management solutions, intending to improve customer onboarding and increase conversion. HSBC and PayPal then joined forces to introduce quantum-safe cryptography in the payments industry, aiming to address upcoming cybersecurity threats.May began with Oscilar and Fingerprint’s collaboration, focused on enabling fintech firms with fraud prevention and detection capabilities while ensuring a simplified customer experience. Afterwards, CLOWD9 selected tellmoney to improve CoP and Open Banking compliance, whilst addressing the urgent regulatory needs in the UK and EU markets. Among the most noteworthy alliances established during this month were the ones forged between Napier AI , which became Salt Bank’s AML platform; Mastercard and UNDP, which agreed to collaborate to mitigate digital fraud, and Treasury Prime and Footprint, with the move focusing on enhancing Treasury Prime’s Partner Marketplace via the integration of Footprint’s KYC and KYB technology.Throughout June 2024, several industry participants decided to team up, including bunq and NVIDIA, to work on debunking financial fraudsters using accelerated computing and AI. In addition, this month witnessed a new collaboration from Trulioo , with the Canadian firm partnering with Mastercard to offer identity verification solutions that can optimise digital onboarding for merchants and consumers. Following this announcement, Capital One joined forces with Adyen and Stripe to reveal a new initiative, Direct Data Share (DDS), and address fraud in the financial sector. With the end of June approaching, Discai and Harmoney entered a partnership to provide an integrated AML solution for financial institutions.

Crypto development





















During the second quarter of 2024, the cryptocurrency space witnessed several developments and collaborations that mostly focused on launching additional solutions, supporting stablecoin acceptance, and increasing cryptocurrency adoption. One of the first partnerships announced was between Paymentology and Rain, with the two firms planning to launch a new payment solution for digital asset businesses in the Caribbean and Latin American regions. Shortly after, Coinbase moved closer to including Bitcoin Lightning into its platform via an alliance with Lightspark. At the same time, Blockchain.com teamed up with MetaMask to support secure crypto payments for the latter’s users.May 2024 saw multiple companies working together to further improve their preexisting offerings, including Sumsub and CODE, with the two firms aiming to facilitate secure and immediate data sharing among VASPs to meet Travel Rule compliance requirements for virtual asset transactions. Following this announcement, Avalanche integrated with Stripe to enable the latter’s verified users to acquire its AVAX and send it to their wallets. Regarding Triple-A, the company revealed two collaborations this month, including one with Tamatem Plus to allow gamers to purchase game vouchers with crypto and one with PayPal to incorporate PayPayl USD (PYUSC) into its payment services. By the end of the month, four other companies uncovered their partnerships, including Gnosis Pay and Visa, aiming to introduce a self-custodian Visa Debit Card linked to a Safe smart account, and Currencycloud and Pyvio, intending to offer efficient cross-border payment solutions for China-based ecommerce businesses.Moreover, throughout June 2024, the crypto landscape witnessed multiple firms teaming up to facilitate optimised services. For example, Deutsche Bank entered an alliance with Bitpanda to deliver real-time inbound and outbound cash payments for German crypto traders. At the same time, Fireblocks expanded its exchange connectivity by launching support for Coinbase International Exchange. Through this, the company works towards enabling both institutional and retail clients to access perpetual futures and spot trading features. Shortly after, Coinbase and Stripe announced their collaboration, with the two firms planning to increase cryptocurrency adoption with better financial infrastructure. The end of the month saw Nubank and Lightspark joining forces to integrate the Bitcoin Lightning Network into the former’s platform, intending to improve financial services for its customers.

Conclusion





Furthermore, the implementation of Open Banking and Embedded Finance represented a focal point for companies and banks, with Europe continuing to be a growth hub for these practices. Additionally, considering the current situation, where fraud and financial crime are on a constant rise, industry participants centred their attention on compliance, risk management, and improving their customer onboarding processes. Digitalisation played a key role in organisations teaming up, with several of them working towards eliminating legacy systems and integrating modern technology that could better support their operations and their customer experience.



In a nutshell, either working on developing a more sustainable financial environment, advancing their capabilities in the banking sector, or even increasing crypto adoption globally, financial firms joined forces to keep up with the pace of the ever-evolving industry, while also meeting the needs and demands of their clients and customers.



To access more information on the global developments that emerged during Q1 2024, be sure to follow



