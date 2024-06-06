Vyne partners with Keyloop

According to the official press release, customers can pay for deposits, parts and servicing, and full payments, directly from their own mobile banking app or online banking. Instant Open Banking powered account-to-account payments will be available to Keyloop’s customers in the UK through Payments, which is integrated with the Keyloop DMS.
A lower fee on all transactions made through Vyne – from deposits to aftersales – saving dealers and OEMs up to 80% compared to card;
A new payment process for car buyers and owners. It takes just a few taps to complete a cardless payment through the customer’s mobile banking app;
Quicker settlement times for dealers and OEMs as funds reach their bank accounts almost immediately;
Easier refund process with one click requests and approvals through Vyne’s portal and, the money arrives instantly in the consumer’s account;
Provide car buyers and owners with a more secure payment option with two-factor authentication and a biometric sign-in (such as touch ID or facial recognition) with authentication through the customer’s mobile banking app.
