Tuum and AWS expand their collaboration

As part of the strategic partnership, Tuum was introduced to the AWS Marketplace, a platform that offers scalable and secure cloud infrastructure. In addition, the alliance enables Tuum to utilise the features provided by AWS to offer flexible, reliable, and efficient banking solutions internationally. The AWS Marketplace is set to include Tuum’s core banking platform, delivering financial institutions with a cloud-native banking environment developed on a modular, microservices architecture.
By leveraging AWS Marketplace’s distribution channels, Tuum can minimise the deployment time, thus allowing accelerated setup and scaling of banking operations;
The procurement process is set to be simplified through AWS Marketplace, improving Tuum’s solutions acquisition and implementation;
AWS’s scalability aims to ensure that Tuum can manage varying workloads, whilst maintaining its performance and availability;
Through AWS’s global network, Tuum can provide reduced latency and increased availability globally, merged with security features such as data encryption and compliance with international standards;
AWS enables financial institutions to adapt to market modifications and ensures compliance with local and international standards.
