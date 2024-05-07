Tamatem Plus and Triple-A introduce crypto payments for gamers

Gamers worldwide can now purchase game vouchers on Tamatem Plus using a range of crypto payment options including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and Binance Pay.
In addition to digital currency payments being a chargeback-free and fully refundable payment method, by partnering with Triple-A, Tamatem is also fully shielded from volatility and enjoys next-day bank settlements. This collaboration underscores Tamatem Plus' commitment to providing unparalleled gaming experiences while leveraging Triple-A’s global presence to empower gamers with accessible and secure crypto payment solutions.
Key benefits of the partnership:
Enhanced gaming experience: This collaboration introduces a new user-friendly and secure payment method for acquiring digital items and vouchers;
Innovative payment integration: Gamers globally can now enjoy the convenience of purchasing game vouchers with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and Binance Pay;
A chargeback-free and refundable payment method for Tamatem: Tamatem accepts cryptocurrency payments while being fully shielded from volatility and enjoying next-day bank settlements.
Commenting on the collaboration, officials from Tamatem Plus said that by partnering with Triple-A, they're not just enhancing the gaming experience; they're also embracing the adoption of cryptocurrency in the gaming industry and providing their users with a flexible, global, and secure payment method.
Triple-A, a digital currency financial institution, enables businesses to pay and get paid in both traditional and digital currencies, volatility-free. From API to no-code integration, Triple-A’s frictionless, white-label payment solutions are designed to blend smoothly into existing business operations — all while upholding the high standards of security and compliance.
The company is licensed as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as well as in the EU by the ACPR and is registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider by the AMF under the aegis of Banque de France. The company is also registered with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network as a Money Service Business.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions