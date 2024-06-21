Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Superbank integrates its services on Grab's Indonesia app

Friday 21 June 2024 14:51 CET | News

Indonesia-based digital bank Superbank has announced that it now provides its banking services directly on the Indonesian version of Grab’s mobile app. 

To support customers and provide them with additional features, Superbank, a digital bank that KakaoBank invested in, announced that its banking capabilities are now available to Grab’s app users across the region. Grab customers can access Superbank’s services, including opening bank accounts, depositing funds, and making digital payments, directly on the app without needing to download anything else.

Superbank has announced that it now provides its banking services directly on the Indonesian version of Grab’s mobile app.

Back in October 2023, KakaoBank announced that it was set to acquire a 10% stake in Superbank, with the former planning to work on the development of the digital bank’s products and services and gain more experience in the Southeast Asian market. The partnership merged KakaoBank’s digital finance and platform proficiency in South Korea with Superbank’s network of partners, with the move being expected to solidify the former’s insights into the market and its clientele.

How will customers benefit from this move?

As of the announcement, Superbank is available as a payment method on Grab’s services and it intends to gradually provide a quick loan service, with customers being able to apply for it efficiently and conveniently and receiving flexible credit limits and terms. In addition, customers who leverage Superbank on the Grab app are set to benefit from 6% annual interest on their savings, besides receiving discounts and other promotions.

Moreover, the integration supports Superbank’s commitment to offering its consumers improved services, whilst expanding its operations and user base. Before this announcement, the digital bank mentioned that customers who leverage its auto-savings feature can get 10% interest annually. Additionally, Superbank entered collaborations, including one with Genesis, as well as one with the online lender Amartha, to provide business financing for startups and womenpreneurs.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banking, digital banking, bank account, digital payments, payment methods
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Grab, Superbank
Countries: Indonesia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Grab

|

Superbank

|
Discover all the Company news on Grab and other articles related to Grab in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like