Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

United Arab Bank expands partnership with Network International

Thursday 9 May 2024 14:21 CET | News

The United Arab Bank has announced the expansion of its partnership with Network International to include debit card processing within the Network One network. 

Following this announcement, the United Arab Bank has renewed its credit card processing agreement with Network International, the provider of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region. In addition, the companies expanded the partnership in order to include debit card processing within the Network One platform. 

The renewed agreement will also allow the United Arab Bank to offer its customers a centralised, secure, and scalable solution for card processing. Both UAB and Network International will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries. 

 

The United Arab Bank has announced the expansion of its partnership with Network International to include debit card processing within the Network One network.

More information on the announcement

Network International represents a Middle East and African digital payment company which focuses on optimising the manner in which businesses and economies develop by simplifying payments and ecommerce. The United Arab Bank (UAB) was launched as a joint venture between UAE investors and the French international financial conglomerate, Société Générale (SG). Currently, the bank provides its customers and collaborators with retail and corporate banking products. 

As the partnership between the financial institutions contributed positively to UAB’s overall development and growth, the new agreement is expected to add to this momentum by combining the Network’s card processing capabilities with the bank’s expertise. This integration will allow the companies to deliver an improved, secure, and efficient suite of solutions to customers and clients, while also accelerating the development of the overall financial landscape. 

In addition, by leveraging Network International’s technology, the United Arab Bank will focus on optimising the overall client experience and driving operational efficiency. 



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banking, online banking, mobile banking, digital banking, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Network International, United Arab Bank
Countries: Africa, Middle East
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Network International

|

United Arab Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Network International and other articles related to Network International in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like