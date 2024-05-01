Subscribe
Finqware and FWF partner to automate financial operations

Wednesday 1 May 2024 09:59 CET | News

Romania-based fintech Finqware and FwF have joined forces to provide advanced solution for automating financial operations within European companies.

 

Finqware focuses on providing automation solutions for financial operations, specialising in the TMA (Treasury Management Automation) category. Its platform, based on Open Banking technology, FinqTreasury, is already implemented in medium and large companies, facilitating efficient treasury management, centralising bank payments, and automating reconciliation of receipts.

FwF, a company member of the Arobs Transilvania Software group, represents a collective of approximately 100 specialists dedicated to optimising and automating business processes. With strategic offices in Romania, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Benelux, the group stands out through partnerships with technology companies such as UiPath, Microsoft, Outsystems, and Celonis.

Augmenting European treasury management

This partnership brings together the two companies’ expertise in Treasury Management Automation (TMA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to assist European companies in optimising their financial processes and maximising efficiency.

Representatives from FwF said this strategic collaboration reflects their shared commitment to providing European companies with innovative and adaptable solutions for automating financial operations at the intersection of RPA technology with emerging technologies, which complement technological capabilities for the benefit of streamlining their clients' processes.

Also commenting on this announcement, officials from Finqware said they are confident that combining their expertise will bring significant benefits to European companies looking to implement cutting-edge technological solutions, such as the combination of RPA and Open Banking, to streamline their financial processes.

This collaboration between Finqware and FwF represents an important step in the evolution of financial automation and is intended to provide European companies with the necessary tools to meet the increasingly complex market demands.


Keywords: Open Banking, digitalisation, treasury, partnership, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Finqware, FwF
Countries: Europe
Finqware

FwF

