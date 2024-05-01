Finqware and FWF partner to automate financial operations

Finqware focuses on providing automation solutions for financial operations, specialising in the TMA (Treasury Management Automation) category. Its platform, based on Open Banking technology, FinqTreasury, is already implemented in medium and large companies, facilitating efficient treasury management, centralising bank payments, and automating reconciliation of receipts.
This partnership brings together the two companies’ expertise in Treasury Management Automation (TMA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to assist European companies in optimising their financial processes and maximising efficiency.
Representatives from FwF said this strategic collaboration reflects their shared commitment to providing European companies with innovative and adaptable solutions for automating financial operations at the intersection of RPA technology with emerging technologies, which complement technological capabilities for the benefit of streamlining their clients' processes.
Also commenting on this announcement, officials from Finqware said they are confident that combining their expertise will bring significant benefits to European companies looking to implement cutting-edge technological solutions, such as the combination of RPA and Open Banking, to streamline their financial processes.
This collaboration between Finqware and FwF represents an important step in the evolution of financial automation and is intended to provide European companies with the necessary tools to meet the increasingly complex market demands.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions