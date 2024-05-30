Worldline signs agreement with Banque Raiffeisen

As per the information detailed in the press release, Worldline signed an agreement which makes Banque Raiffeisen one of the first clients of its cloud-based instant payments solution in Luxembourg. The two organisations already collaborate to also provide services such as clearing and settlement of SEPA credit transfers, issuing processing, and ATM acquiring.
