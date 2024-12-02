US-based multinational payment card services corporation Visa has announced its plans to scale its crypto presence by supporting four new stablecoins across four blockchains.

The move comes as part of Visa’s broader mission to expand its crypto capabilities, with the company previously facilitating over USD 140 billion in stablecoin and crypto flows since 2020. Visa now intends to allow banks to mint and burn stablecoins through its tokenized asset platform.

According to Visa’s officials, the company aims to include support for four stablecoins running on four unique blockchains, representing the two currencies it can accept and convert to over 25 traditional fiat currencies. The announcement underlines Visa’s boosted confidence in stablecoins as a key link between traditional finance and blockchain-based payments.

Visa’s crypto expansion strategy

At the time of writing, Visa had not yet disclosed which stablecoins or networks would be added; however, the move scales Visa’s existing integrations. Currently, the company supports USDC, Circle’s stablecoin, and Euro Coin (EURC), PayPal’s PYUSD, and Global Dollar (USDG) across Ethereum, Solana, Stellar, and Avalanche. Support for USDG and PYUSD, as well as EURC issued by Circle was initially introduced in August 2025. Similar to the current news, the move came during a period of wider adoption of stablecoins for payments and settlements.

Since 2024, Visa’s stablecoin push has accelerated substantially. In addition to facilitating over USD 140 billion in crypto and stablecoin flows since 2020, the company’s stablecoin-linked card solutions have been spending quadruple year-over-year. Additionally, its stablecoin settlement network exceeded a USD 2.5 annualised volume run rate in the latest quarter, according to its data.

Furthermore, Visa aims to scale its role as a link for banks entering the stablecoin market. With its Visa Direct pilot, rolled out in September 2025, the company allows financial institutions to pre-fund cross-border payments utilising USDC and EURC. As part of the next phase, Visa will centre on providing banks with the ability to mint and burn their own stablecoin through the company’s tokenized asset platform while improving cross-border money movement through Visa Direct.