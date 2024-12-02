Bit2Me partners with Societe Generale-FORGE

Bit2Me has announced its partnership with Societe Generale-FORGE in order to launch EUR CoinVertible and USD CoinVertible.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to launch two stablecoins, EUR CoinVertible and USD CoinVertible. Both tokens will now be listed on Bit2Me, providing its users with efficient, secure, and versatile digital payment solutions.

In addition, retail and institutional users of Bit2Me will have have possibility to leverage both MiCA-compliant stablecoins for payments, access to liquidity, as well as a wide range of financial applications, with additional functionalities to be rolled out as adoption grows. Both institutions will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Bit2Me x Societe Generale-FORGE partnership

According to the official press release, the stablecoins will combine the overall value stability of fiat currencies with the speed and transparency of decentralised technology. At the same time, through the use of the listing, Bit2Me will be given the possibility to expand its offering to more than 400 crypto-assets, further strengthening its position as a trusted platform for crypto-assets trading in the Spanish-speaking market.

Furthermore, the addition of these two stablecoins will offer users the capability to access an optimised choice and stability. The integration of Societe Generale-FORGE stablecoins also reflects Bit2Me’s ongoing commitment to bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Furthermore, the partnership is expected to also make a stable and regulated crypto-asset for trading, settlement, and store of value available to more users across the region of Europe.

This initiative follows the partnership between Cecabank and Bit2Me, aimed at rolling out a digital asset solution in Europe. Through this new offering, Bit2Me and Cecabank focused on allowing banks to provide crypto services more securely and efficiently, while falling in line with the legal clarity and oversight offered by Europe’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation.