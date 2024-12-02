



Through this new offering, Bit2Me and Cecabank aim to allow banks to provide crypto services more securely and efficiently, while falling in line with the legal clarity and oversight offered by Europe’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation.











Crypto market data, fund custody, and expanded digital assets

Bit2Me and Cecabank’s new platform focuses on equipping traditional and digital banks with access to crypto services, including custody and Reception and Transmission of Orders (RTO). As part of this initiative, Bit2Me manages the trading operations, facilitating real-time market data, secure cold-wallet custody, and a platform enabling the buying, selling, and exchanging of approximately 100 cryptocurrencies. When it comes to Cecabank, the financial institution is set to bring its experience in banking services, regulatory expertise, technical infrastructure, and risk management capabilities.

Through this partnership and with the rollout of the solution, Bit2Me and Cecabank seek to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance, solidifying trust in digital financial services. At the time of writing, the platform was fully integrated and technically prepared. However, it still awaited regulatory authorisation from the Spanish Securities Market Commission (CNMV) for participating market entities. Commenting on the news, representatives from Cecabank underlined that, with this collaboration, the financial institution aims to strengthen its position as a provider of post-trade services in the digital asset space, reflecting its role in FIAT custody.

Furthermore, regulatory frameworks, including MiCA, are supporting legal clarity in the sector and promoting integration between crypto platforms and traditional financial players. Initiatives such as the Bit2Me and Cecabank alliance can further assist in facilitating advanced financial products customised to serve the evolving financial landscape.





