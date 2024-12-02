The Western Union Company has announced the launch of its USDPT stablecoin on Solana and Digital Asset Network.

Following this announcement, the company aims to launch U.S. Dollar Payment Token (USDPT), its new stablecoin, and a secure Digital Asset Network designed to bridge the digital and fiat markets, enabling real-world utility for digital assets.

In addition, being developed on Solana and issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, Western Union plans to launch USDPT, as well as expand the ways to move money for customers, agents, and partners, and to support the company’s treasury capabilities.

More information on Western Union’s launch of USDPT on Solana and Digital Asset Network

According to the official press release, this initiative aims to bring together Western Union’s global digital footprint, Solana’s high-performance blockchain technology, and Anchorage Digital’s secure federally regulated stablecoin issuance platform and digital asset custody solutions. At the same time, Western Union is expected to provide customers with access to digital assets and will give them the ability to send, receive, spend, and hold USDPT through an efficient and secure user experience supported by the institution’s global compliance and risk capacities.

As Western Union continues to develop in the digital assets space, USDPT is expected to allow the company to own the economics linked to stablecoins. Separately, the institution also announced the Digital Asset Network, a solution for the last mile of the crypto journey by partnering with wallets and wallet providers to enable customers to benefit from optimised access to cash off-ramps for digital assets by leveraging our global network. In addition, the Digital Asset Network and USDPT will represent an important step in the strategy to make financial services accessible to people across several regions.

Western Union aims to make USDPT available in the first half of 2026, as the company plans for users to access USDPT via partner exchanges, allowing broad accessibility and ease of use.

Furthermore, Western Union’s decision to build on Solana and issue with Anchorage Digital Bank is driven by a shared initiative of modernising financial infrastructure and expanding digital asset adoption on a global scale, as well as in a regulatory-compliant manner. Through the process of integrating with partners who aim to provide security measures and compliance protocols, Western Union aims to offer safety and reliability in the customer experience.