IBM has launched IBM Digital Asset Haven, a platform that enables financial institutions, governments, and corporations to securely manage, transact, and settle digital assets.





The new solution offers an end-to-end framework for custody, transaction lifecycle management, and compliance, addressing the growing institutional demand for trusted digital asset infrastructure.

Developed in partnership with Dfns, a digital-wallet infrastructure provider, IBM Digital Asset Haven combines IBM’s enterprise-grade security and scalability with Dfns’ advancedcustody technology.





Meeting the needs of the growing tokenized economy

As adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and CBDCs expands, IBM Digital Asset Haven provides a secure environment for institutions to modernise operations. The platform supports native compliance and governance features, ensuring alignment with jurisdictional mandates while offering tools for scalability and integration.

Some of the key capabilities include:

· Transaction lifecycle management: automates, routes, and monitors blockchain transactions across 40+ public and private blockchains, simplifying settlement and reconciliation.

· Governance and entitlement management: delivers policy-driven controls and configurable multi-party approval workflows to strengthen oversight and operational security.

· Integrated third-party solutions: offers pre-built integrations for KYC, AML, and yield generation, plus developer-ready REST APIs and SDKs for custom innovation.

· Holistic security and key management: Uutilises IBM Z and LinuxONE infrastructure, MPC and HSM-based signing, and IBM Offline Signing Orchestrator (OSO) for cold-storage operations. It also incorporates quantum-safe cryptography to prepare institutions for emerging security challenges.





Designed for institutional-grade security and compliance

By consolidating digital asset operations within a single platform, IBM Digital Asset Haven helps organisations improve resilience, data governance, and regulatory compliance. IBM emphasises that the system delivers the same reliability and protection standards long associated with its mission-critical computing platforms.

With Digital Asset Haven, IBM aims to help institutions move digital assets from pilot projects to production environments, creating a scalable foundation for the next generation of blockchain-based financial services.