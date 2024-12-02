Visa expands stablecoin and blockchain support

Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement capabilities by integrating additional digital assets and blockchain networks into its existing infrastructure.

The company has introduced support for two new USD-backed stablecoins, Global Dollar (USDG) and PayPal USD (PYUSD), along with the euro-backed EURC issued by Circle.

The move comes in the context of wider market adoption of stablecoins for payments and settlements. With the latest updates, Visa’s network now supports four stablecoins and operates across four different blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana, as well as newly added Stellar and Avalanche.

Settlement pilots expand to include EURC

Visa has begun enabling settlement in EURC for select pilot partners, marking the first time the network is offering euro-denominated stablecoin settlement. This complements its existing USD stablecoin capabilities and adds to a treasury infrastructure that currently handles settlements in more than 25 fiat currencies globally.

Officials from Visa stated that the firm is aiming to build a platform that accommodates multiple coins and chains. They noted that interoperability, scalability and trust are central requirements for stablecoins to be used in real-world payments.

The new additions come through a partnership with Paxos, allowing Visa to settle transactions in both USDG and PYUSD. Visa has previously worked with Circle to support USDC and is now extending that collaboration to include EURC.

The expanded capabilities also reflect Visa’s ongoing interest in serving institutions that are exploring or already using blockchain-based financial tools. According to company representatives, Visa's infrastructure is being designed to handle settlements involving cards operating on various blockchains, as well as facilitate interoperability between digital wallets.

Earlier this year, Visa disclosed plans to increase the number of stablecoin-linked card programmes, an initiative aimed at simplifying cross-border and on-chain transactions for banks, merchants, developers, and fintechs. Visa’s settlement strategy remains focused on developing a payments layer that supports digital currencies at scale, aligning with how traditional payment rails operate in terms of speed, reliability and reach.