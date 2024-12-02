Triple-A, a Singapore-based licensed financial institution, has announced its integration with Circle Payments Network (CPN), operated by Circle Technology Services, an affiliate of Circle Internet Group.

According to the official press release, Triple-A joins CPN as a Beneficiary Financial Institution, enabling stablecoin-to-local currency settlement across key global payment corridors.

CPN is a global network of banks, payment service providers, virtual asset providers, and enterprises that enables consumer, business, and institutional payments with near real-time settlement via stablecoins. Through its participation, Triple-A brings its cross-border payout capabilities into the network to support use cases including remittances, payroll, supplier payments, and global treasury management.

Settlement model and stablecoin abstraction

The integration operates by settling in USDC on the backend through Circle Payments Network, with Triple-A converting the stablecoin settlement into local currency and delivering it through domestic payment systems in the recipient market. This model allows businesses to benefit from stablecoin settlement infrastructure, including near real-time finality and reduced correspondent banking intermediation, without needing to directly manage digital assets or blockchain operations themselves.

Furthermore, the approach reflects a growing pattern in cross-border payments infrastructure, where stablecoins serve as a settlement layer between originating and receiving financial institutions while end users and merchants interact entirely in local fiat currency. For businesses with high-volume international payment flows, the model can reduce settlement times and costs associated with traditional correspondent banking chains.

Commenting on the news, Eric Barbier, CEO of Triple-A, said the integration enables businesses to benefit from stablecoin infrastructure without needing to handle digital assets directly. Expanding on this, Irfan Ganchi, SVP of Product Management at Circle, said Triple-A's participation expands stablecoin-to-fiat settlement capabilities across major financial markets through established domestic rails.

For more information about Triple-A, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.