MassPay and Coinbase have announced a partnership to deliver stablecoin-powered cross-border payout capabilities to enterprise clients.

The arrangement connects MassPay's payout orchestration platform (which spans 180 countries across bank transfer, mobile wallet, and digital asset rails) with Coinbase's regulated digital asset infrastructure. The combined offering allows enterprise clients to move between fiat currency, USDC, and other digital assets without building or maintaining separate crypto infrastructure.

Bridging fiat and digital assets for enterprise disbursements

Under the integration, corporate clients, marketplaces, and platforms using MassPay can fund disbursements in USD, convert to USDC via Coinbase, or deposit USDC directly. From a single funding event, recipients can then be paid in USDC, other digital assets, or local fiat currency depending on corridor requirements.

In addition, the division of responsibilities positions Coinbase as the provider of wallet infrastructure, custody, and on-chain settlement, while MassPay handles last-mile payout delivery across its global network. According to the companies, this structure removes the need for enterprises to independently manage stablecoin on-ramps, wallet infrastructure, liquidity, and related compliance obligations.

The partnership also addresses a practical operational challenge for businesses paying across multiple markets: the need to prefund accounts in advance. Through the process of enabling real-time disbursement across corridors, the integration is intended to reduce idle capital and delays associated with traditional prefunding models.

Stablecoins have gained increasing traction as a settlement layer in cross-border payments, with USDC emerging as one of the more widely adopted instruments among regulated platforms. Coinbase holds an equity stake in Centre, the consortium that originally issued USDC, and has built significant institutional infrastructure around digital asset custody and compliance.

According to the official press release, for MassPay, the partnership extends the platform's asset coverage and adds a regulated crypto counterparty for enterprise clients operating in jurisdictions where digital asset compliance is a prerequisite. For Coinbase, it represents another deployment of its infrastructure layer within a business-to-business payout context, consistent with the exchange's broader efforts to position its API and custody capabilities as backend services for financial platforms.

Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay, noted that stablecoins have shifted from experimental instruments to operational infrastructure, and that the partnership is intended to give enterprises a path to adopt stablecoin-based payouts without rebuilding existing payment systems. Furthermore, Alec Lovett, Head of Infrastructure Products at Coinbase, described stablecoin rails as an emerging standard for how global businesses move money.