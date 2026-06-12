Coinbase has launched Coinbase for Agents, enabling AI agents to execute trades and payments directly within a user's Coinbase account.

Available as both a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration and a command-line interface (CLI), the product marks a shift in how the US-based exchange is positioning itself within the growing agentic technology ecosystem.

From research to execution

Until now, large language models (LLMs) used for investment research and financial queries have operated without access to a user's actual portfolio data, limiting their functionality to informational outputs. Coinbase for Agents bridges that gap by allowing AI agents to both reason about and act on financial decisions - placing trades, managing cash allocation, and making payments for external data or services.

The product supports several use cases at launch. Users can instruct an agent to rebalance a portfolio gradually, set limit orders triggered by specific percentage drops in asset price, or automate recurring market purchases based on historical price data. The tool also supports monitoring of idle cash positions and execution of pre-approved portfolio moves without manual intervention.

According to the official press release, Coinbase for Agents is built on two earlier infrastructure components. AgentKit, released in 2024, allowed developers to embed wallets into AI agents. The x402 protocol, introduced subsequently, enabled agentic payment flows. Coinbase for Agents brings both capabilities to consumer-facing accounts, extending access beyond the developer community.

Controls, compliance, and access

The product is designed around a permissioned model. Agents can operate within an isolated sub-portfolio or access the main Coinbase account, depending on user preference. In addition, near-term updates are expected to introduce configurable rules covering maximum trade size, permitted assets, and spending caps. All transactions are subject to the same Know Your Transaction (KYT) monitoring applied across Coinbase's platform.

Two integration paths are available. The MCP option targets web-based agent environments such as ChatGPT or Claude, requiring a single login with no API configuration. The CLI route is aimed at developer-oriented terminal environments and offers lower token overhead and greater composability with existing toolchains.

Separately, Coinbase has launched Coinbase Advisor, an in-app AI agent registered with both the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The in-app tool provides investment recommendations and guidance to users without requiring any external connections, broadening access to AI-assisted financial decision-making beyond technically proficient users.