Zodia Custody has obtained a payment institution licence from Luxembourg's CSSF, expanding its regulated EU stablecoin custody and transfer services.

The licence adds to an existing Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence held by the company. Together, the two authorisations are intended to remove structural barriers and counterparty risks that Zodia Custody associates with fragmented service providers. According to the company, the ability to custody and transfer Electronic Money Tokens is expected to become a baseline requirement for digital asset infrastructure providers, as stablecoins take on a larger role in settlement, liquidity, and treasury operations.

Ownership and regulatory footprint

Launched in 2020, Zodia Custody operates as an institutional digital asset platform. Its shareholders include Standard Chartered, Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, Emirates NBD, and National Australia Bank. The Luxembourg approval extends a regulatory footprint that already encompasses authorisations and permissions in the UK, the UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia.

The licence comes at a significant juncture in the company's ownership structure. On May 2026, Standard Chartered confirmed that a non-binding offer had been accepted, with Zodia Custody's regulated custody activities set to be integrated into the bank's digital asset custody business.

Regulatory backdrop

The development reflects the growing regulatory infrastructure around crypto-asset services in the EU. MiCA, which entered full application in December 2024, establishes a harmonised framework for crypto-asset service providers operating across member states, including specific provisions for issuers and service providers handling Electronic Money Tokens. A payment institution licence, separately governed under the EU's Payment Services Directive, extends permissible activities to include the transfer of such tokens, complementing the custody permissions conferred under MiCA.