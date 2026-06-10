Bitpace has obtained ISO/IEC 27001 certification, covering its payment processing development, maintenance, and delivery operations.

The certification encompasses the company's core operations, including the development, maintenance, and delivery of its payment processing services.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognised standard that defines requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an information security management system. Achieving certification requires an independent audit of a company's operational processes, data handling protocols, and network infrastructure.

For Bitpace, the certification covers the full scope of its payment processing operations. According to the company, the compliance framework is intended to support its positioning as an intermediary between traditional financial infrastructure and decentralised digital assets — a segment that faces increasing scrutiny from institutional counterparties requiring documented security controls before onboarding new payment providers.

In addition, the company stated that the certification framework involves identifying, managing, and mitigating security risks across its systems, with the aim of maintaining transaction handling without compromising data confidentiality or compliance requirements.

Institutional access and market context

According to the official press release, for crypto payment gateways, ISO 27001 certification carries specific commercial relevance. Tier-one financial institutions and large global corporations typically require formal, audited security accreditations as a prerequisite for partnership or vendor onboarding. Without such certification, crypto-native payment providers can face barriers when seeking contracts with regulated entities operating under strict third-party risk management policies.

Bitpace indicated the certification is intended to support expansion of its merchant network and enable access to institutional partnerships that require compliance documentation as a condition of engagement. The company also referenced plans to continue offering integration tools and settlement options to global merchants, supported by the certified security framework.

The announcement also noted that the infrastructure is designed so that data integrity and system resilience are embedded at the architectural level, and that the certification verifies the technical controls in place meet requirements set by global merchants.