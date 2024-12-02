TripleA is a licensed crypto payment gateway empowering businesses to attract new customers and increase their revenue by seamlessly enabling crypto payments and payouts via their white-label solution. Thanks to their instant crypto-to-fiat conversion, businesses are shielded from volatility risk and freed from handling and converting digital currencies.
Year founded
2017
Website
https://triple-a.io/
Target group
Merchants, Marketplaces, Banks/FS, Fintech, Crypto Exchanges, PSP/Acquirers
Supported regions
US, Europe, Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM, India, China, Global (except sanctioned countries)
Contact
Office number: +65 6993 7824
Email: sales@triple-a.io
Company's motto
Crypto Payments. Crypto Payouts. Grow your business.
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Member of MRC - Merchant Risk Council (https://merchantriskcouncil.org/), SBA - Singapore Blockchain Association (https://singaporeblockchain.org/), SFA - Singapore FinTech Association (https://singaporefintech.org/), 2022 Participant of Visa Accelerator Program
TripleA is a Payment Institution licensed by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore), the ACPR (French Prudential Control and Resolution Authority/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution), and registered with FinCEN (US Treasury Department)
Crypto Payments Processing
1. Crypto Payments: Enabling businesses to accept payments in cryptocurrencies, without having to hold or convert cryptocurrencies
Crypto Native PSP
Crypto Rails B2B
Crypto Money Transfer
Core problem the company solves
With the fast-growing community of more than 350 million crypto owners, the demand from consumers to pay for in cryptocurrencies is accelerating.
Businesses want to sell to this group of consumers with more than 1 trillion USD in spending power, but they do not want to:
- be exposed to any volatility and compliance risks;
- deal with the complexities inherent to holding digital currencies on their balance sheets.
TripleA allows all businesses to enjoy the benefits of crypto payments & payouts, volatility-free, and in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Compatible with all crypto wallets, TripleA's white-label solution includes consumer and merchant-friendly essential features such as a locked-in exchange rate and instant notification. TripleA further offers T+1 bank settlements in 50+ local currencies, shielding businesses against volatility and from holding and converting digital currencies.
Crypto payment Service Provider - Gateway /Merchant Acquirer /Processor
Crypto payment gateway
Banking product infrastructure
Yes, we have a dashboard that processes daily banking transactions and posts updates to accounts and other financial records.
Payments Infrastructure
Crypto Payments Infrastructure
Settlement networks
Crypto-to-fiat settlement: T+1 Bank settlement/50+ local currencies supported
Able to transfer to bank networks worldwide (excluding sanctioned countries - Cuba, Islamic Republic of Iran, North Korea, Syrian Arabic Republic)
B2B payments
Cross-border B2B payments
POS/mPOSCrypto
Payments POS
Liquidity and execution solutions
Liquidation/conversion of crypto to fiat at point of payment
Liquidation/conversion of fiat to crypto at the point of payout
Related non-core services
A corporate debit card that allows businesses to spend their account balance
Custody (vendor hosted custody, on-premise custody with multiple key handling solutions, hybrid key sharded solutions held by both the financial intermediary and the third-party vendor)
Vendor hosted custody
Do you generate a token?
No
Funding rounds
We completed our seed round in May 2022.
Pricing model
Transaction fee, based on value transacted.
Investors
zVentures (Razer's venture arm)
Sequoia
Rapyd Ventures
8i Ventures
1982 Ventures
Insignia Ventures Partners
Boleh Ventures
Year over year growth rate
2749%
Number of employees
50+
Future developments
We will continue building on our solutions to serve as a crypto bank for businesses.
- Ongoing and evolving compliance reinforcements to ensure our solution maintains the highest compliance standards as required by financial regulators
Customers reference
We're trusted by over 15,000 institutions across all industries. Some of our customers and partners include:
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright