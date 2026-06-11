Visa has announced a suite of AI, stablecoin, and token capabilities at its annual Payments Forum, aimed at supporting the next generation of digital commerce.

The announcements span both the front end of commerce (how transactions are initiated and authorized) and the back end of money movement, with the company presenting a framework for what it describes as programmable, agent-driven commerce.

AI capabilities for agentic commerce

Central to the announcements is Visa Intelligent Commerce, the company's platform designed to enable AI agents to discover, initiate and complete transactions on behalf of consumers and businesses. The platform provides verification and connectivity infrastructure for agent-initiated payments, addressing a growing concern in the industry around trust and accountability as automated commerce becomes more prevalent.

Three specific tools were introduced as part of this effort. Agent Score evaluates whether a merchant's website is navigable and actionable by AI agents. The Agentic Directory functions as a verified registry of both agents and merchants, allowing each party to confirm the legitimacy of the other before a transaction takes place. A separately announced Large Transaction Model, trained on billions of transactions, is designed to improve fraud detection whilst simultaneously reducing false declines, representing a trade-off that has persisted as a structural challenge across the payments industry.

Visa also confirmed a strategic collaboration with OpenAI, under which AI agents will be able to initiate Visa payments within parameters defined by the user, with Visa providing the underlying payment infrastructure.

On the tokenisation side, Visa announced enhancements to its token framework, including enriched data fields that provide greater context around transaction type, channel, and the identity of the party initiating the payment. A new token assurance signal is set to evaluate token use throughout its lifecycle to generate a trust indicator accompanying each transaction - a development particularly relevant as tokens are increasingly used in autonomous, agent-driven contexts.

At the same time, the company also announced plans to build a technology layer enabling banks to convert traditional deposits into programmable digital money — a mechanism that would allow institutions to match stablecoin-like flexibility whilst keeping funds on balance sheet and within existing regulatory frameworks.

Modular infrastructure for incremental modernisation

Across the announcements, Visa framed its approach around enabling clients to modernise existing infrastructure without requiring full system replacement. The Pismo core banking platform offers issuers a phased migration path. In addition, for acquirers and merchants, Unified Checkout provides a single orchestration layer supporting both card and non-card payments, whilst Visa Intelligent Authorisation applies real-time network signals to optimise approval rates.