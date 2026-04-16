Societe Generale-FORGE, the digital asset subsidiary of France-based Societe Generale SA, has integrated its USD CoinVertible stablecoin into MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by blockchain firm Consensys. The move opens access to the token for MetaMask's broad user base, enabling them to use it across the thousands of blockchain applications connected to the wallet.

Through the integration, MetaMask users can convert fiat currency into USD CoinVertible and use the token to trade crypto assets or pay blockchain transaction fees. The aim is to expand the practical utility of the stablecoin across decentralised applications, an area where the token's reach has previously been more limited.

Context and competitive landscape

Societe Generale was among the first major banks to issue a regulated stablecoin, launching a euro-denominated token in 2023 and following it with the dollar version the subsequent year. The MetaMask partnership builds on earlier distribution efforts that have included arrangements with Deutsche Börse AG and integrations with decentralised protocols. The France-based bank has prioritised the dollar-denominated token for this integration, citing alignment with current global usage patterns.

The move comes as stablecoin adoption continues to grow following the passage of new US legislation governing the tokens, which has prompted a broader push by banks and payment firms into the space. Fidelity launched its own stablecoin earlier this year; PayPal's PYUSD token remains active in the market. Despite this institutional interest, bank-issued stablecoins remain significantly smaller in scale than those from dedicated issuers. Tether's USDT holds a market value of USD 185 billion and Circle's USDC stands at USD 79 billion, while PYUSD reaches approximately USD 4 billion. USD CoinVertible's market value is currently USD 27 million.

A company official noted that stablecoins offer faster and more programmable value transfers while preserving price stability, and that a regulated bank's involvement brings compliance and governance structures into blockchain-based systems; attributes that distinguish bank-issued tokens from their non-bank counterparts, even if market scale remains a challenge.

The integration reflects a wider industry shift in how traditional financial institutions are approaching digital assets: less through proprietary closed systems and more through interoperability with established crypto infrastructure. Whether that approach translates into material market share gains against dominant issuers remains to be seen, though the regulatory tailwind in the US is broadly expected to sustain institutional momentum in the stablecoin segment.