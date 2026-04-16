MoneyGram has partnered with Africa-focused fintech NALA to process payouts across Africa and Asia using stablecoin infrastructure.

The agreement, announced via MoneyGram's official X account, sees the US-based remittance company integrate with Rafiki, NALA's B2B platform designed to facilitate stablecoin on- and off-ramp conversions alongside fiat settlements.

The confirmation follows public remarks made in February 2026 by NALA's chief executive, who indicated that MoneyGram was among the global companies exploring NALA's stablecoin rails for payments into emerging markets. At the time, it was noted that Rafiki was closing what were described as some of the largest contracts in the company's history, with volumes growing and corridors expanding across Africa and Asia.

Rafiki: infrastructure behind the partnership

Rafiki is NALA's B2B payments platform, built to support stablecoin and fiat conversions through a single API. According to reporting from late 2025, the platform underpins NALA's consumer remittance application while also serving global businesses seeking to route payments directly into recipients' mobile money wallets or bank accounts across Africa. NALA has stated that Rafiki will allow customers to settle transactions in either local currency or stablecoins via one interface.

The platform operates under a licensed framework, a detail relevant in markets where regulatory compliance around digital assets and cross-border payments remains a prerequisite for commercial scale. NALA's infrastructure spans multiple African corridors and has been expanding into Asian markets, positioning Rafiki as a multi-region settlement layer for international payment providers.

MoneyGram's stablecoin trajectory

MoneyGram's engagement with digital asset-based settlements is not new. In October 2021, the company partnered with the Stellar Development Foundation to enable crypto payouts in local currencies, marking an early move into blockchain-based remittance infrastructure. The NALA partnership represents a continuation of that strategic direction, now applied specifically to stablecoin settlement across emerging market corridors.

According to the announcement, MoneyGram operates across more than 200 countries and territories, with a global agent network of approximately 347.000 locations as of October 2021. The scale of that network makes the practical deployment of stablecoin settlement infrastructure across African and Asian markets a significant operational undertaking, and the reliance on a locally licensed and established platform such as Rafiki reduces the compliance and integration burden for MoneyGram in those regions.

The partnership arrives as stablecoin usage in cross-border payments continues to grow, driven in part by clearer regulatory frameworks in several key jurisdictions and increasing interest from traditional financial institutions in digital asset settlement rails.