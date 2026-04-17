CMC Markets and Upvest have partnered to launch a multi-currency securities offering in Germany, ahead of a wider European rollout.

The collaboration will enable CMC Markets' end users to invest in stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds denominated in GBP, EUR, and USD through a single platform. The German launch is positioned as a blueprint for broader European expansion, with future provisions for localised products including pension products and tax wrappers.

Infrastructure and product scope

According to the official press release, Upvest provides the underlying investment infrastructure for the partnership via a fully integrated API, covering execution, custody, settlement, and back- and middle-office operations. This setup allows CMC Markets to offer users access to a range of securities across multiple currencies without building the supporting infrastructure independently.

The offering covers securities listed across several markets, including London Stock Exchange-listed equities in GBP, DAX-listed stocks in EUR, and US-listed technology equities in USD, with real-time data and digital onboarding built into the platform.

CMC Markets has described the German launch as a significant step towards becoming a multi-asset broker. The company has previously operated in the UK, and the new arrangement is intended to replicate that model in the German market before extending to other European countries.

Upvest's position in the European market

The partnership adds CMC Markets to Upvest's institutional client base and extends the infrastructure provider's reach into retail-facing multi-currency investment products. As EU and UK regulators continue to scrutinise retail investment access and cross-border financial services, infrastructure providers such as Upvest occupy an increasingly significant role in enabling compliant, scalable product delivery for financial institutions operating across jurisdictions.

For CMC Markets, the arrangement reduces the operational complexity of launching regulated investment products in a new market. Rather than building local custody and settlement capabilities independently, the firm leverages Upvest's existing infrastructure to accelerate its European rollout.

According to Christine Romar, Head of Europe at CMC Markets Germany, the autumn 2026 timeline for the German launch will be a key indicator of whether the model can be replicated efficiently in other European markets, where regulatory environments and investor preferences vary considerably.