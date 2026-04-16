Kraken confirms confidential IPO filing with the SEC

Kraken has confirmed a confidential IPO filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, as its implied valuation falls to USD 13.3 billion.

The disclosure, made at the Semafor World Economy conference in Washington, D.C., aligns with a draft registration statement on Form S-1 that Kraken had already submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company had first announced that filing in November 2025, though it indicated at the time that no listing date had been determined.

Valuation marks a sharp decline from 2025 fundraise

Kraken's current implied valuation stands at approximately USD 13.3 billion, according to Bloomberg reporting published on the same day. That figure is derived from a commitment by Deutsche Börse Group to invest USD 200 million in Kraken in exchange for a 1.5% fully diluted ownership stake. The valuation represents a significant drop from the USD 20 billion figure attached to an USD 800 million fundraising round that Kraken announced in November 2025, implying a decline of roughly USD 6.7 billion.

The downward revision reflects broader turbulence across digital asset markets. Less than a month before the April confirmation, reports indicated that Kraken had paused its IPO preparations amid a crypto market downturn that had driven the price of bitcoin approximately 40% below its October 2025 record. The flagship cryptocurrency has since recovered partially, trading as high as USD 76.000 on 14 April 2026 and recording a gain of around 9% for the month of April.

Market context and regulatory backdrop

Kraken's decision to pursue a public listing comes as crypto exchanges face intensifying scrutiny from regulators, while simultaneously benefiting from a more receptive policy environment in the US following shifts in the regulatory posture of federal agencies. The confidential filing route, which was permitted under SEC rules for qualifying companies, allows issuers to engage with regulators before publicly disclosing financial details, giving Kraken additional flexibility on timing.

The exchange operates in a competitive landscape that includes other publicly listed or listing-bound crypto platforms. Gemini, a rival US-based exchange, has seen its stock decline nearly 49% over a comparable period, though it recorded a gain of approximately 15% month to date as of mid-April 2026.

No timeline for Kraken's public offering has been confirmed. The Form S-1 registration, once made public, will provide further detail on the exchange's financials, business model, and risk factors ahead of any eventual listing.