GoTyme Bank has launched a stock trading feature powered by DragonFi Securities, enabling Philippine Stock Exchange access within its mobile app.

The feature, branded 'PH Stocks', allows users to buy and sell shares listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) without leaving the GoTyme app.

In addition, the integration is set to enable users to fund trades from their existing bank balance, place orders outside standard trading hours, and withdraw earnings within the same application. The arrangement removes the need for a separate brokerage account or platform, consolidating banking and investment functions into a single interface.

GoTyme Bank has positioned the feature around long-term investing rather than frequent trading activity, as its stated objective is to support users in transitioning from saving to investing, as well as addressing a barrier that has historically limited retail participation in the Philippine stock market: the friction associated with opening brokerage accounts and managing multiple financial applications.

Broadening retail access to capital markets

DragonFi Securities provides the underlying trading infrastructure for the feature. The partnership reflects a broader pattern emerging across Southeast Asian fintech markets, where digital banks and neobanks are expanding beyond core banking services to offer investment products within their existing user interfaces.

The Philippines has seen growing interest in retail investing in recent years, though participation in equity markets has remained relatively low compared to savings and deposit products. Embedding stock market access within a digital banking app with an established user base represents a direct attempt to lower the entry threshold for first-time investors.

Moreover, through the process of positioning investing as part of routine financial management rather than a distinct activity requiring separate tools, the GoTyme and DragonFi partnership aligns with a model increasingly common across digital financial platforms in the region. Similar integrations have been adopted by neobanks in Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam, where bundled financial services have contributed to higher engagement among younger, mobile-first users.