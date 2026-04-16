Movantis has joined the Circle Payments Network to enable real-time, stablecoin-based cross-border payments across Latin America and other markets.

The integration adds stablecoin-based settlement as an additional rail within Movantis' existing multi-rail infrastructure. Movantis will also participate in CPN in a dual capacity: as an originating financial institution (OFI) and licensed money transmitter in the US, and as a beneficiary financial institution (BFI) through locally licensed entities in several Latin American countries. This structure is set to enable bidirectional payment flows, allowing clients to both initiate and receive stablecoin-based transactions, with off-ramp capabilities available in more than ten Latin American countries.

The arrangement reflects a growing pattern in cross-border payments, where regulated entities seek to combine traditional money movement infrastructure with stablecoin rails to address settlement speed and liquidity constraints, particularly in corridors where legacy banking connectivity remains limited or costly.

Bidirectional flows and regional licensing

Through the CPN integration, Movantis expands the range of use cases its enterprise clients can access. These include real-time international transfers, B2B and B2C disbursements, global payroll distribution, and embedded financial services for fintech platforms, digital marketplaces, and lenders. At the same time, capabilities such as wallet top-ups, card issuance via regulated entities, and instant disbursements are delivered through an API-driven infrastructure, allowing platforms to integrate financial services while maintaining compliance requirements.

CPN, operated by Circle, functions as a coordination layer designed to facilitate cross-border value movement over stablecoin rails. Circle's stablecoin USDC underpins much of its payments infrastructure, and CPN has been positioned as a network enabling financial institutions and fintechs to connect for programmatic, cross-border settlement.

The move by Movantis to participate as both an originator and beneficiary on CPN is notable in the context of Latin America's payments landscape, where demand for faster, lower-cost cross-border transactions has driven interest in alternative settlement mechanisms. Regulatory frameworks for stablecoin-based payment flows continue to develop across the region, and the compliance posture of participating institutions, including licensing at the local entity level, is increasingly a prerequisite for sustainable operation.