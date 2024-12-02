Ripple has partnered with Securitize, a platform that tokenises real-world assets, to roll out a smart contract that allows holders of BUIDL and VBILL to exchange their shares for RLUSD.

The smart contracts add one more stablecoin off-ramp for BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund (VBILL) tokenised short-term treasury funds. These funds represent both firms’ first tokenised funds issued on public blockchains. With the contract, BUIDL and VBILL holders will be able to exchange their shares for RLUSD instantly, anytime, unlocking additional on-chain transfers.

New smart contract functionality for tokenised funds

With this initiative, investors gain exposure to RLUSD while preserving on-chain yield and a broader range of DeFi strategies. RLUSD for BUIDL is currently available, with VBILL supported over the coming days. Ripple mentioned that its stablecoin is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity and real-life utility. As adoption grows, collaborations with firms such as Securitize are significant to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases.

The initiative is the first integration of RLUSD into Securitize’s platform, with more use cases and assets planned on the way. Additionally, Securitize is integrating with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to expand access and bring new utility to the XRPL ecosystem. The company mentioned that its alliance with Ripple is a key step forward in automating liquidity for tokenised assets. Together, the companies are offering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant investment products.

RLUSD was designed with rigid safeguards, including a 1:1 USD backing by liquid assets, reserve management, asset segregation, clear redemption rights, and third-party attestations. The stablecoin is issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, reflecting regulatory compliance. It launched in late 2024 and has since gained adoption across DeFi platforms and liquidity pools, being integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payment solution, supporting simple on- and off-ramps into the crypto ecosystem, and surpassing USD 700 million in market capitalisation.