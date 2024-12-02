Revolut has introduced a new feature that allows its users to exchange USD for stablecoins at a true 1:1 rate, without incurring fees or spread charges.





The conversion applies to the stablecoins USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) and is supported across six major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Solana and Tron.

This offering follows Revolut’s recent regulatory milestone: the firm received a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), enabling the rollout of regulated crypto services across 30 European Economic Area

In announcing the feature, the head of product for crypto at Revolut stated that the goal was to eliminate the friction of moving between fiat currency and crypto assets. Internally, the company will absorb any conversion spread, so long as the stablecoins retain their dollar pegs.





Strategic and business impact

From a business and strategic standpoint, the latest figures show that Revolut held nearly USD 35 billion worth of customer assets in 2024.

The conversion cap of about USD 578,630 per 30 days translates to a monthly limit that covers many individual and small business transaction needs. The feature supports six blockchains, thereby offering broad infrastructure flexibility. By absorbing conversion costs and eliminating spreads, Revolut positions stablecoins not only as speculative assets but potentially as operational capital tools, particularly for SMEs.

For SMEs operating in markets prone to currency instability, the elimination of FX bleed, SWIFT-related transfer costs, and conversion slippage is significant. One venture capital practitioner observed that eliminating conversion layers turns stablecoins into working-capital infrastructure and improves treasury control.





Implications for users and market position

For individual users, the new offering removes traditional cost and pricing imbalances when converting fiat to crypto and back. As long as the stablecoins maintain their peg to the dollar, one USD deposited will result in one stablecoin unit received, and vice versa, without hidden markups or spread costs.

From the regulatory and competitive perspective, Revolut’s move places it in step with a broader trend of fintechs and payment providers integrating stablecoins and blockchain infrastructure. For example, other firms such as the Western Union have announced plans for stablecoin settlement systems on Solana during 2026, and companies like MoneyGram International and Zelle are also developing stablecoin-based solutions.

Therefore, Revolut’s free 1:1 USD-to-stablecoin conversion removes a key barrier for crypto accessibility and broadens the utility of stablecoins beyond trading towards real-world cash-flow and treasury applications. The substantial asset growth and regulatory licensing status further reinforce the company’s positioning in regulated crypto finance.