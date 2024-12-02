AMINA’s subsidiary, AMINA EU, has secured a CASP licence from Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the EU’s MiCAR regulatory framework.





The FMA’s approval enables AMINA EU to launch regulated crypto trading, custody, portfolio management services and crypto staking. These services will target professional investors such as family offices, corporates, and financial institutions. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMINA Bank and part of the global AMINA Group, AMINA EU leverages banking-grade governance, regulatory compliance experience and multi-cycle market expertise inherited from the parent group.

European entry point and regulatory rationale

The choice of Austria as the European base reflects the country’s regulatory clarity and investor-protection focus. With its CASP licence, AMINA EU is authorised to provide services including custody of crypto-assets, exchange of crypto-assets for fiat or other crypto-assets, transfer services, and portfolio management of crypto-assets in line with MiCAR definitions. The group already holds licences in Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi, enabling a globally consistent regulated crypto offering.

Under the MiCAR framework (Regulation (EU) 2023/1114), the provision of one or more crypto-asset services to clients on a professional basis triggers an authorisation requirement for a CASP.

In Austria, the national transposition law (MiCA-VVG) entered into force on 20 July 2024, designating the FMA as the competent authority. The FMA has published authorisation guidelines for CASPs, with formal applications permitted from 1 October 2024 and full operational status for CASPs from 30 December 2024.

Additional data indicate that in 2023, approximately 3% of the Austrian population held crypto-assets, typically in portfolios amounting to a few thousand EUR, and two registered virtual asset service providers (VASPs) held around 300,000 customers in Austria.

The FMA emphasises that from 2025 onwards its supervisory focus will include fit-and-proper assessments for key functionaries, robust risk management, internal controls and transparency obligations for CASPs.

For example, the structure of a CASP licence application in Austria must demonstrate compliance across organisational structure, financial resources, business model disclosure and operational readiness.